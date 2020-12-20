New Delhi: In a matter of relief to residents in the region, who have endured biting cold waves for the last few days, a gradual rise in minimum and maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is likely over plains of northwest and adjoining central India in the 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Sunday. Also Read - Cyclone Burevi Makes Landfall in Sri Lanka; India Braces For Impact, PM Modi Speaks to CMs, Assures All Help

Cold Day conditions, however, are likely to prevail over the Northwest and adjoining Central India during the next three days except East Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Cyclone Burevi Races Towards Tamil Nadu, Kerala; to Make Landfall in Sri Lanka Today

The current spell of cold wave/severe cold wave conditions over Northwest and adjoining Central India are likely to abate from December 21. Also Read - After Nivar, Now Cyclone 'Burevi' to Hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4, Second Storm Within Week Time

“The current spell of Cold Wave/Cold Day conditions and Dense to very dense fog likely to continue at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh on December 20 to 21 and at isolated places over the same area from December 21 to 23,” the IMD said in a statement.

Bihar and interior Odisha will continue to witness the current cold wave conditions for the next two days.

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan will most likely see ground frost over isolated places in the next two days.

(With inputs from ANI)