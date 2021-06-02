New Delhi: Locked down at home and the weather sending fresh breathers every now and then, Delhiites have witnessed one of the least scorching summers this time. To add to that, the mercury dropped to a minimum of 17.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Tuesday, 10 notches below normal and the lowest temperature ever logged in the month of June, the India Meteorological Department said. The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with very light rain and thundershowers for Wednesday. Also Read - Delhi Sees Sudden Weather Change, Dust Storm Hits Many Parts of City | WATCH

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal, the IMD added.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said Delhi recorded an all-time low for June on Tuesday owing to overnight rainfall, thunderstorm and gusty winds under the influence of a western disturbance. The city received 15.6 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The last time Delhi recorded the lowest temperature was on June 17, 2006 with a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded a mean maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius in May this year, the lowest for the month in 13 years.

It was also the first time since 2014 that the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, did not record a heatwave in the pre-monsoon period, according to the IMD.

Srivastava noted that Cyclone Tauktae also led to record rains. It is also the first time since 2011 that Palam did not record a heatwave in the pre-monsoon period this year, he said.