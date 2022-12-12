Weather Predictions, Cold Wave, Dilli Ki Sardi, What Does Weather Department Say? Details Inside



Weather Predictions: Winter is setting in in the country and mercury has reached below zero after snowfall in the high-altitude areas including Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Due to this, the temperature has also dropped in the plains. Although Delhi is still waiting for the harsh winter, the famous “Dilli ki Sardi”. In the plains, the minimum temperature in Rajasthan’s Churu has reached 5 degrees. At the same time, mercury has also dropped in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. After Cyclone Mandus, the weather changed in the southern states as well. It is raining at many places in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, as reported by bhaskar.com.

SNOWFALL IN HIMACHAL AND UTTARAKHAND

The hilly areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been receiving continuous snowfall for the past few days. The mercury is continuously falling, due to which the cold has increased. Tourists are enjoying the weather. The minimum temperature in parts of Himachal and Uttarakhand has settled below normal by up to -3.0 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, cold is expected to increase further from next week.

SRINAGAR RECORDS MINUS 1.0 DEGREE CELSIUS

Due to continuous snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, the mercury remained at minus while fog is also setting in in the plains. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.0 degree Celsius. The Mughal Road connecting Shopian with Rajouri and Poonch remained closed to traffic for the second consecutive day on Friday due to snowfall. At the same time, the cold has increased in Nathatop of Jammu after a light snowfall.

CHURU IN RAJASTHAN RECORDS 5 DEGREES

Churu is the coldest place in Rajasthan. The mercury fell to 5 degrees Celsius here on Sunday night. Fatehpur in Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees. The night temperature in Karauli was 7.3 degrees, Chittorgarh 7.4, Pilani (Jhunjhunu) 7.7, Sangaria (Hanumangarh) 8.9, and Banasthali (Tonk) and Sikar 10. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather pattern is likely to remain the same during the next 24 hours.

SEVERE COLD WILL START IN DELHI AFTER DECEMBER 15

The cold is continuously increasing in Delhi. However, it is not as cold as it usually is in December. According to the Meteorological Department, the chill has increased with the mercury falling, but after December 15, the temperature will drop further. After this, the people of Delhi will have to face the bitter cold. At present, the maximum temperature of Delhi is being recorded as around 24 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is around 8 degree Celsius.

EFFECT OF COLD IN PUNJAB

The effect of cold is also visible in Punjab. The weather is slowly changing. The Meteorological Department says that the temperature will drop further in the next few days. The department has issued an alert regarding the haze prevailing in many parts of the state.

FOG IN MADHYA PRADESH, UTTAR PRADESH

Due to increasing cold in many states including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, people have started resorting to bonfires. At the same time, the fog in many places in the morning and night has increased the problem. Traffic is being affected a lot due to the low visibility. According to the Meteorological Department, after 2-3 days the temperature will drop and then the cold will increase.