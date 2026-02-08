Home

Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi today? IMD forecasts snowfall, rain in Hilly states, fog in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan – check forecast here

Weather Warning: Delhi and NCR woke up to a thin layer of fog that enveloped the region in the early hours of Sunday. IMD stated that western disturbances, cyclonic circulations and the subtropical westerly jet stream are likely to affect Indian weather, due to which snowfall in hilly states and rain in plains are expected.

Weather Warning: Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to mild fog that enveloped the region in the early hours of Sunday. The minimum temperature recorded was 11.8 degrees Celsius, indicating a gradual winter exit. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country is set to witness diverse weather conditions in the coming days. Due to disturbances, cyclonic circulations and the subtropical westerly jet stream, snowfall in hilly states and rain in plains are expected. Strong surface winds of about 20–30 kmph are expected in Northwest India including Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during the next two to three days. Check the weather forecast here.

Delhi Weather

A thin layer of fog continues to linger over parts of the city today, however, bright sunshine will prevail in the capital city. Strong winds kept a lingering chill in the air, indicating that winter has not completely faded yet. Temperatures are expected to hover between 23 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius. Humidity is expected to be around 85 percent throughout the day and 50 percent in the evening.

Rain, Snowfall In Hill States

The western Himalayan region is expected to witness rainfall between February 9 and 11. Snowfall is likely over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Notably, snowfall and rainfall are expected to batter hill states due to a fresh western disturbance that is likely to impact the region from this evening.

On February 10, widespread rainfall/snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is expected over Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.

North India Weather

Dense fog and cold-day conditions are expected in parts of northern India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Fog is expected in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Minimum Temperatures Likely To Rise Gradually

According to the weather department, the minimum temperatures in parts of Northwest India are expected to rise in the next two days. Parts of Central India will also follow similar trends. The average minimum temperatures in Central India may rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius after the next two days.

