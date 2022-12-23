Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan Witness Intense Winter Chills As Temperature Drops Sharply, Cold Wave Predicted

Yesterday, more than 10 districts in Punjab recorded lower temperatures than Shimla. As per the report by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Punjab dropped by 8 degrees Celsius.

Weather Update: Dense fog continue to engulf the northern region for the fifth morning on the trot on Friday , lowering visibility in many states. The India Meteorological Department in its latest forecast reported that many northern states will continue experience extreme cold and thick fog with low visibility issue. The weather men predicted that for the next two days, dense fog may continue to cover parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Likewise, several parts of Uttar Pradesh may become obscured by thick fog today.

IMD data also indicates that dense fog is also likely to occur in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Tripura, South Assam, and Manipur. The amount of fog will likely to decrease the temperature in these states.

States that will be affected by cold wave

The Meteorological Department warned that between December 23 and December 25, cold wave may persist over Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, and northern Rajasthan.

In Rajasthan—Sikar, Churu, Jhanjhanu Hanumangarh, and Shri Ganganagar—over the course of the next four days may continue to experience dense fog and a cold wave situation.

Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

As per IMD, parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness snowfall by December 25 or December 26. Cold wave is likely to continue in the state. The snowfall is likely to continue in Manali till December 28.