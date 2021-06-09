New Delhi: Delhiites, keep your summer coolers ready as temperatures in the national capital are set to shoot up to 43 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. After witnessing scorching heat at 42 degrees Celsius with a thick haze on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the temperature in Delhi could rise further today. Also Read - At 17.6 Degrees Celsius, Delhi Witnesses Coolest Summer Day in June

The Safdarjung Observatory, IMD’s base station in Delhi, recorded a sizzling temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a notch above normal. Meanwhile, Pitampura and Najafgarh were the warmest locations in Delhi at 42.4 degrees Celsius. Also Read - Delhi Sees Sudden Weather Change, Dust Storm Hits Many Parts of City | WATCH

At this temperature, it is advised that people stay indoors and drink lots of water to stay hydrated. Too much exposure to the scorching heat could cause a heat stroke. Also Read - Delhi Records Coldest May Day in 70 Years

“Due to clear skies and dry winds, the temperature rose on Tuesday and is expected to rise further on Wednesday. Besides, strong dust-raising winds of 30-35 kmph were recorded. The winds transported dust from Rajasthan to Delhi and led to an accumulation of dust particles in the air and deterioration of the air quality,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD head of Regional Weather Forecasting.

The minimum temperature settled at 28.6 degrees Celsius, also a notch above the season’s normal, the Met department said.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality (AQI) dropped to 205 under the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday as opposed to 180 in the ‘moderate’ category on Monday. Temperatures may drop again around the upcoming weekend possibly bringing light showers to the national capital.

“Very light rain is predicted from June 12 to 14, but as there may be high moisture in the air, it may lead to uncomfortable weather,” the weather department said.