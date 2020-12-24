New Delhi: The pollution levels in Delhi are on the rise again and the air quality will continue to remain in ‘severe’ category, with overall AQI (air quality index) standing at 450 on Thursday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). Meanwhile, foggy conditions persisted in and around Delhi resulting in heavy ocular obscurity. Also Read - Cold Wave Conditions Prevail in Most Parts of North India, IMD Forecasts Further Drop in Temperature

The temperature was recorded at 7.5 degrees Celsius in Delhi's Palam at 8:30 AM today, which is likely to rise by 0.4 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours. Safdarjung observatory was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius temperature which is likely to rise by 0.5 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours.

The national capital recorded an AQI level of 404 (severe category) yesterday morning. Jahangirpuri, Patparganj and Anand Vihar in Delhi were among areas with the most noxious air, inching towards emergency levels.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences to advise people to avoid outdoor physical activities and wear N-95 or P-100 respirators.

“If the room has windows, close them. If the air conditioner provides a fresh air intake option, close it. Avoid burning anything, such as wood, candles or even incense. Do not vacuum. Do wet mopping frequently. Masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators may only help if you go out. Do not rely on dust masks for protection,” the ministry advised.

The weather department has forecasted that the air quality will remain severe till December 24 and it will “marginally improve to the higher end of very poor on December 25”.

Meanwhile, very dense fog conditions have been observed in isolated pockets over Punjab & west Uttar Pradesh & dense fog conditions in isolated pockets over Delhi & east Uttar Pradesh. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the visibility at 50 metres in Palam and at 25 metres in Amritsar.

Nationwide, as many as 11 cities have very poor quality of air. Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida and Ghaziabad top the charts, followed by Noida and Bulandshahr. At the same time, Aizawl city of Mizoram recorded the cleanest air in the country at 19 micrograms per cubic meter.