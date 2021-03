New Delhi: Delhi-NCR on Friday received light showers, bringing respite from heat. Delhi-NCR witnesses a change in weather, as the skies turn dark. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts ‘Thunderstorm with hail’ in Delhi today. Also Read - Delhi Likely to Witness Rain Between February 3-5, Says IMD

Latest visuals from Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border) border. Also Read - Hate Going to Office on a Rainy Day? Here Are 5 Tried & Tested Excuses to Skip Work!

Also Read - Undeterred by Cold Weather, Rains, Protesting Farmers Threaten to Intensify Stir Further