New Delhi: Icy cold winds swept across the national capital as Delhiites woke up to a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning. People were seen sitting near the fire to protect themselves from the cold in Anand Vihar area. Delhi recorded the lowest temperature of the season so far on Tuesday with the mercury dipping to 4.1 degrees Celsius.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped the city as a cold wave over Delhi dropped the mercury further. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius today, four notches below normal.

The IMD had already predicted both "cold day" and "cold wave" in parts of Delhi on Thursday and Friday. The visibility dropped to 100 metres in the Palam area in the morning due to "dense fog", it said.

Delhi: People were seen sitting near fire to protect themselves from cold in Anand Vihar area. IMD forecasts a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius in the national capital today.

The IMD had declared a cold wave in Delhi on Tuesday when temperatures hit the lowest due to strong currents blowing from snow-covered western Himalayas. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides the representative data for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Jafarpur Observatory recorded it at 4.2, 4.0 and 3.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperatures is likely to remain around five degrees Celsius till Friday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said the Western Himalayas recorded widespread snowfall due to strong western disturbances and now frosty winds have been blowing towards the plains, bringing the mercury down.