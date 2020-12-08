New Delhi: The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday dipped below 10 degrees Celsius as a thick blanket of smog enveloped the capital city this morning. Many flights were cancelled and delayed while cars on the road were seen crawling as the visibility had lowered to “zero” in some areas. The mercury is likely to dip further with the wind direction changing to westerly-northwesterly. These icy cold winds blow from snow-laden western Himalayas towards the plains. Also Read - 'Very Dense' Fog Lowers Visibility to 'Zero' in Parts of Delhi: IMD

Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius today while the Safdarjung and Palam weather stations recorded a visibility of 300 metres due to moderate fog at 8:30 am, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Also Read - Delhi Wakes up to Dense Smog, Flights Delayed; Air Quality Maintains in 'Very Poor' Category

The visibility should be around 800 metres at the airport for flights to take off, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre. Also Read - Delhiites Woke Up to Shallow Fog as Temperature Dips; Air Quality Remains in 'Severe' Category

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality index (AQI) was 393 at 9 am on Tuesday. The 24-hour average was 400 on Monday, and 389 on Sunday.

Air pollution in the neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (AQI 436), Greater Noida (415) and Noida (414) remained in the severe zone for the third consecutive day.

The IMD said the maximum wind speed will be around 12 kmph on Tuesday.

Calm winds and low temperatures trap pollutants close to the ground, while favourable wind speed helps in their dispersion.