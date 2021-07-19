Uttarkashi: At least three people have died and four others are missing after a cloudburst happened in Mando village of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand. The missing include two women, a man and a child, Inspector Jagdamba Prasad of the State Disaster Response Force said. Rescue and search operations are currently underway.Also Read - Weather Forecast: Delhi, Parts of North India to Receive Heavy Rainfall on Sunday, Predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted intense to very intense rainfall over the western Himalayan region – across parts of Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, northwest Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, adjoining West Rajasthan, South Haryana and Gangetic West Bengal and neighbouring areas on Monday. The IMD has predicted heavy rains in these areas till July 21. Also Read - Kanwar Yatra Big Update: Uttarakhand to Seal Borders For Kanwariyas from July 24 | Important Details Inside

Earlier on Sunday, water levels of the Ganga, Yamuna and their tributaries in Uttarakhand rose following incessant rains. A constant vigil on them was being maintained by the State Emergency Operation Centre in Dehradun. Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2021: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Explains Why He Cancelled This Year's Yatra | Read Here

Last week too, a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in the Dabrani region of Uttarkashi district blocked the Gangotri national highway. The increase in water levels of Dharasu Gad also damaged high altitude villages.

More details are awaited.