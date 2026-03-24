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Weather Today, March 24: IMD issues alerts for rain, thunderstorms, heatwave and snowfall across major Indian states

Weather Today, March 24: IMD issues alerts for rain, thunderstorms, heatwave and snowfall across major Indian states

Storms, rain and gusty winds hit several Indian states today as IMD issues alerts. Meanwhile, western regions see rising temperatures and hill states brace for fresh snowfall activity.

Check IMD Forecast, Snow, Heat Across States & Rain Predictions for Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Jammu & Ahmedabad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a pan India alert for March 24. As per the latest update, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and rain activity will lead to a change in weather from overnight March 23 to March 24. Notably, several states in northern and east India are expected to experience an unstable weather system.

Thunderstorms with lightning and rain activity likely to disrupt weather in these states:

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Delhi

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Thunderstorms likely to lash these states with wind speeds reaching 70 kmph.

Delhi-NCR: Rain before Temperature peaks

The IMD predicted light rains with thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR will provide temporary relief from rising heat levels. The rainy interruption may give respite from the rising temperatures however it may not last for long.

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IMD says, “Heat wave like conditions likely to prevail from afternoon in north-west India from Wednesday following cessation of brief rainy phase.”

Yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds in some areas:

Heatwave-like conditions to prevail once again in Gujarat

Temperatures are expected to gradually increase in states like Gujarat after witnessing rain activities during early-morning hours.

IMD predicted, “Ahmedabad will touch 37°C mark during the day with rise of 2-3°C in temperature.” Heavy rains with thunderstorms predicted in East and North-east India

IMD has predicted heavy rains and thunderstorms activities will disrupt weather in east and north-east India. North-east India will face increased rain activities with heavy downpours.

IMD forecast warns, “Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms very likely over Assam, Meghalaya and neighbouring areas during next 24 hours.”

Assam: The weather activities may cause inconvenience for people living in these areas.

Humidity and scattered rain predicted in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. States like Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are likely to witness hot and humid weather conditions accompanied with scattered rain spells. IMD further predicted heat alerts for several districts in Kerala as temperature might soar to 38°C.

India Meteorological Department predicts fresh snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir

The India Meteorological Department predicted fresh snowfall activities accompanied with rain in northern hill states. This weather system will lead to disruptions caused due to heavy rainfalls.

The IMD stated, “Widespread rain and snowfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.”

Temperatures are expected to dip raising inconvenience among travelers during journeys in hilly terrains.

What Precautions Should You Take? As Per IMD

Abstain from being in open areas during thunderstorms

Keep yourself updated with local weather news

Stay safe from lightning strikes

Post your travel plans in hilly areas

Weather Forecast Highlights

India will experience rain, storms and gusty winds on March 24. Some regions will witness humidity with scattered rain while snowfall activities are predicted in Jammu & Kashmir. While people in some parts of the country will get respite from heat, some areas will see temperatures soar high. Some regions will have to deal with heavy rain.

Always keep yourself updated with IMD weather alerts and stay safe.

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