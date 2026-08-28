Weather tomorrow, August 29: IMD issues heavy rain warning for northeast, Bihar, Jharkhand – Check forecast for Delhi, Mumbai, Odisha, MP, Uttarakhand

The IMD forecasts heavy downpours at isolated spots across Odisha, the Northeast, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh on August 29.

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Weather tomorrow, August 29: IMD issues heavy rain warning for northeast, Bihar, Jharkhand – Check forecast for Delhi, Mumbai, Odisha, MP, Uttarakhand | Image: ANI

Weather Tomorrow: IMD has predicted heavy monsoon rainfall at isolated places of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Mizoram, Tripura, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Vidarbha, Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Sikkim. The weather department has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places of Odisha. Hills states, including the Northeast region, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are expected to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on Saturday. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh. Gusty winds are expected to lash parts of eastern and southern India.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive heavy showers tomorrow. Thunderstorms and lightning possible in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.

Central India Weather

IMD has forecast scattered showers in several central India states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. Chhattisgarh mya also witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall tomorrow, with isolated rain and thunderstorms possible.

Graphical Representation

Bihar, Jharkhand And Odisha Weather

According to IMD, there is a possibility that Bihar may receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on Saturday, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning possible.

Jharkhand is expected to receive fairly widespread rainfall tomorrow, with isolated heavy rain and gusty winds at several parts.

The weather department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Odisha, with heavy to very heavy rainfall possible at isolated places.

South India Rain Forecast

IMD has forecast that coastal Karnataka may receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on Saturday. Widespread rainfall is expected in Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is possible over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Telangana.

Fishermen Warning

The weather department has also advised fishermen not to venture into parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal as dangerous sea conditions are expected. Fishermen are advised to avoid south Tamil Nadu, the Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin region, parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal, and the Andaman Sea due to rough conditions.