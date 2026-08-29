Weather Tomorrow, August 30: Very heavy rain warning for Arunachal, Bengal, Meghalaya, Assam – Check IMD Forecast for Maharashtra, Delhi, MP

Weather Forecast: Seems like monsoon activity is not going to halt over the next few days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain in several Indian states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Gangetic West Bengal. Odisha is under an extremely heavy rain warning. States like Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of the Northeast are expected to receive downpour on Sunday, while thunderstorms and gusty winds are possible in parts of eastern, central and southern India.
According to IMD, Odisha is expected to witness the most intense rainfall on Sunday, with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places. Heavy rains are also very likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Gangetic West Bengal.
IMD has also forecast downpour in parts of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, east MP, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.
Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are expected in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand.
Intense heat will persist across Delhi-NCR on Sunday, with IMD issuing a yellow alert for severe heatwave conditions over the next two days.
According to the weather department, there is a possibility that Uttarakhand will receive heavy rain on Sunday.
Hilly regions such as Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may witness thunderstorms and lightning tomorrow. Himachal Pradesh will also witness rainfall in the coming days, with heavy rain possible from August 31 to September 4.
Central Indian states such as Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are expected to witness widespread rainfall through September 4. East MP may also witness thunderstorms and lightning activities tomorrow.
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