Weather tomorrow, November 1: Rain alert in 16 states, heavy rain forecast for Odisha, Andhra – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Himachal, UP, Bihar, Assam

The IMD has issued rain and thunderstorm alerts for 16 states on November 1. Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh may see heavy to very heavy rainfall. Check the latest forecast for Delhi, UP, Bihar, Himachal and other states.

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Weather tomorrow, November 1: Rain alert in 16 states, heavy rain forecast for Odisha, Andhra – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Himachal, UP, Bihar, Assam | Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extreme weather conditions in several states. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Telangana is expected to witness thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 70 kmph on Sunday, November 1. The weather department has predicted rainfall activity in central, eastern and southern India while Northeastern states may see thunderstorms and downpour. The weakening effects of Cyclone Arnab and a Western Disturbance are also affecting weather in some areas. Check the weather forecast here.

Delhi Weather

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram on Sunday. The overall weather will remain normal, with no specific heavy rainfall warning for November 1.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

Several parts of the hill state are expected to witness rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Arnab and a western disturbance. IMD has predicted light snowfall in Kinnaur, Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti, while Bilaspur, Mandi, Hamirpur and Una may witness clear weather.

Isolated light rain or snowfall is possible in the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba until November 2.

Maharashtra Weather

Vidarbha may see light to moderate rainfall in some areas due to a weather trough extending across Madhya Maharashtra cities, including Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar. Similar weather conditions are expected in Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Graphical Representation

Uttar Pradesh Weather

According to the weather department, East Uttar Pradesh cities, including Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Basti, Gonda, Bahraich, Sultanpur and Ayodhya, are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on Saturday. Wet weather conditions are expected to continue until November 4.

Bihar Weather

Several parts of Bihar are expected to receive scattered rainfall till Thursday. Rainfall is expected to continue in the state until November 4.

Odisha Weather

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha on November 1 and 3, with very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2.

Arunachal Pradesh Weather

Several parts of Arunachal Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places until November 2 and 3.

Assam Weather

Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in some parts of the hill state. Heavy rainfall is expected in most parts on November 3.

Meghalaya may witness thunderstorms in some parts, with downpour likely at isolated places on November 3.

Andhra Pradesh Weather

Coastal Andhra Pradesh cities, including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Nellore, Machilipatnam, Eluru, Ongole, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Bapatla and Amalapuram are likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 1. The IMD has also forecast very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2.

Karnataka Weather

Coastal Karnataka cities, including Mangaluru, Udupi, Karwar, Kundapura, Bhatkal, Honnavar, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Ankola and Byndoor are likely to witness rainfall on Sunday. South Interior Karnataka is expected to receive heavy rainfall on November 2 and 3.