Weather Tomorrow November 10: IMD issues heavy rain, thunderstorm alerts in several states – Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kashmir, Kerala, Andhra

Weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast different weather conditions across several states, with some likely to witness changing temperatures, while others will experience rainfall and cloudy skies. It has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry on November 10 with thunderstorms and lightning expected in parts of South India. Showers are also expected in parts of the eastern and northeastern states, while hill areas such as Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are expected to see showers and strong winds on Tuesday. Check the weather forecast below.
The capital city is likely to witness mostly a clear sky with hazy sunshine and moderate fog. The nighttime temperature expected to however between 15–17 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature would hover between 28-29 degrees Celsius. IMD has not forecast rainfall in the region, however, air pollution is likely to remain in the very poor category. Residents are advised to take precautions while stepping outdoors.
According to IMD, most parts of the state will witness sunny skies during the day and clear nights at night, with no rainfall warning. The daytime temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime temperature is likely to be around 16 degrees Celsius. Humidity is expected around 36 percent.
The southern state is expected to witness partly cloudy skies on November 10, with rainfall in several parts. The weather Department has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal tomorrow. The region may also witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at some places.
The hill state is likely to remain partly cloudy with hazy sunshine in several areas on Tuesday. The temperature is expected to decrease after 3 pm, residents are advised to prepare for chilly conditions.
As per IMD, several parts of Kerala are likely to experience cloudy weather with chances of rain on November 10. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 31-32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle at 23 degrees Celsius. Few parts of the state may experience thunderstorms in the evening.
Several parts of the state are likely to experience contrasting weather conditions. IMD has forecast rainfall in coastal and inland areas. People are advised to check the latest weather updates before stepping out.
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