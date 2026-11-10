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Weather tomorrow November 11 forecast: IMD issues heavy rain warning for Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttarakhand

IMD has issued a weather warning for November 11, predicting heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and snowfall across Uttarakhand and North India.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Published: November 10, 2026, 8:14 PM IST
Weather tomorrow November 11 forecast: IMD issues heavy rain warning for Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttarakhand
Weather tomorrow November 11 forecast (AI image)

Weather tomorrow: As active western disturbances collide with brewing cyclonic systems over southern waters, India faces a dramatic meteorological divide this November 11. Biting mountain snows across northern high-altitude passes and dropping temperatures in the northern plains clash directly with heavy coastal warnings down south. Torrential downpours, strong gusty winds, and lightning threaten widespread seasonal disruptions from the southern peninsula to the Andaman Islands, while mist and early morning fog gradually wrap around the national capital region. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather forecast issue by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for November 11.

Weather tomorrow November 11 forecast: Area wise details

North India & Mountains

South India & Islands

  • Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal: Heavy rains, lightning and gusty winds up to 60 km/h are predicted.

  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Continuous heavy rain and strong winds are expected.

East & Northeast India

  • Gangetic West Bengal: Rain is expected in some places.

  • Northeastern States: Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura face light to moderate rain with accompanying thunderstorms and lightning.

Delhi-NCR

  • Capital Region: Early morning shallow to moderate fog will persist, with maximum temperatures staying between 27°C and 30°C and minimums between 14°C and 17°C.

Delhi pollution makes residents uneasy

Delhi was enveloped in a haze of toxic air on the morning of Diwali, with the city’s air quality nearing the ‘severe’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 383. Of the 54 monitoring stations across the city, 24 recorded ‘severe’ air quality, while the remaining stations were in the ‘very poor’ category.

Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI at 450, followed by RK Puram at 448, according to the Sameer app.

The city’s AQI had shown marginal improvement from 382 on Friday to 369 on Saturday, but remained close to the threshold of 401 for the ‘severe’ category. Several monitoring stations had already recorded AQI levels above 400.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, air quality is likely to remain in the ‘severe’ category on November 8 and 9.

The outlook for the following six days indicates that pollution levels are expected to fluctuate between the ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ categories.

(With inputs from agencies)

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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