Weather tomorrow November 11 forecast: IMD issues heavy rain warning for Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttarakhand

Weather tomorrow: As active western disturbances collide with brewing cyclonic systems over southern waters, India faces a dramatic meteorological divide this November 11. Biting mountain snows across northern high-altitude passes and dropping temperatures in the northern plains clash directly with heavy coastal warnings down south. Torrential downpours, strong gusty winds, and lightning threaten widespread seasonal disruptions from the southern peninsula to the Andaman Islands, while mist and early morning fog gradually wrap around the national capital region. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather forecast issue by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for November 11.
Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Rain and snowfall are expected under western disturbance influences, bringing significant temperature drops.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal: Heavy rains, lightning and gusty winds up to 60 km/h are predicted.
Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Continuous heavy rain and strong winds are expected.
Gangetic West Bengal: Rain is expected in some places.
Northeastern States: Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura face light to moderate rain with accompanying thunderstorms and lightning.
Capital Region: Early morning shallow to moderate fog will persist, with maximum temperatures staying between 27°C and 30°C and minimums between 14°C and 17°C.
Delhi was enveloped in a haze of toxic air on the morning of Diwali, with the city’s air quality nearing the ‘severe’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 383. Of the 54 monitoring stations across the city, 24 recorded ‘severe’ air quality, while the remaining stations were in the ‘very poor’ category.
Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI at 450, followed by RK Puram at 448, according to the Sameer app.
The city’s AQI had shown marginal improvement from 382 on Friday to 369 on Saturday, but remained close to the threshold of 401 for the ‘severe’ category. Several monitoring stations had already recorded AQI levels above 400.
According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, air quality is likely to remain in the ‘severe’ category on November 8 and 9.
The outlook for the following six days indicates that pollution levels are expected to fluctuate between the ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ categories.
(With inputs from agencies)
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