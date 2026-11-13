Weather tomorrow, November 14: IMD issues rain alert for J&K, Himachal, Tamil Nadu, Check forecast for Delhi, Uttarakhand, Andhra

Weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall activity in several parts of northwest India and the southern peninsula, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The weather in Delhi-NCR is likely to remain dry on Saturday. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Check the weather forecast here.
Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to remain dry tomorrow, with no rainfall forecast. Similar weather conditions will prevail in Haryana and Chandigarh on Saturday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD has not issued any rainfall alert for the region.
As per IMD, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are expected to witness scattered rainfall tomorrow. The showers are likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Winter chills are expected to increase in the coming days.
The hill state is expected to witness isolated rainfall and thunderstorms on November 14. Isolated showers are possible over parts of Uttarakhand.
West Rajasthan cities, including Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Pali, Nagaur, Phalodi, Balotra, Jalore, Sanchore and Churu may witness isolated rainfall and thunderstorms tomorrow. IMD has also forecast lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph and gusting to 50 kmph in the region.
According to the weather department, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to experience widespread rainfall tomorrow. Isolated heavy rains are also possible at some places. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely.
Several parts of southern India are expected to witness rainfall on Saturday, November 14. IMD has predicted scattered showers in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, while isolated rainfall may lash Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema.
As per IMD, no significant weather activity is expected in the western and central parts of the southern state during the week.
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