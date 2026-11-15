Weather tomorrow November 16: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha, dense fog conditions in these states

IMD weather forecast for November 16: Depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm tomorrow, bringing rain and thunderstorms to Andaman & Nicobar Islands and dense fog to Uttar Pradesh.

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Rain update- Image for representational purposes

IMD weather forecast November 16: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a major weather update for tomorrow, November 16, warning that the Depression over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of south and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal. While widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are forecast over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands alongside isolated rain in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, dense fog is expected over parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Key Weather Highlights for November 16:

Cyclonic Storm Intensification: The Depression over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of south and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on November 16.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph (gusting up to 60 kmph) at isolated places.

East India: Isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on November 16.

North India (Dense Fog Alert): Dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh.

Regional Weather Overview (November 16, 2026):

Region / State Weather Condition & Forecast Warning / Advisory Bay of Bengal Depression to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of south & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal Fishermen warned against venturing into Southeast, Southwest & Central Bay of Bengal Andaman & Nicobar Islands Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall Thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph); no sea entry for fishermen Uttar Pradesh Dry weather with low visibility in the morning Dense fog very likely at isolated places Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim Isolated to scattered rainfall Light to moderate wet spell

Cyclone alert issued for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha coasts

A cyclone alert has been issued for Andhra Pradesh and the South Odisha coast as the depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal is moving north-northwestwards and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Monday (November 16) over the central parts of the South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, a report by IANS news agency.

According to IMD bulletin on Sunday afternoon, the depression over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 15 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 1130 hours of Sunday over the same region, about 620 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 680km west-southwest of Sri Vijayapuram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 800 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 960 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1070 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).

(With inputs from agencies)