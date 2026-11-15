  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Weather tomorrow November 16: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha, dense fog conditions in these states

Weather tomorrow November 16: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha, dense fog conditions in these states

IMD weather forecast for November 16: Depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm tomorrow, bringing rain and thunderstorms to Andaman & Nicobar Islands and dense fog to Uttar Pradesh.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Updated: November 15, 2026, 6:25 PM IST
Weather Forecast for August 10, Rain, thunderstorm, Delhi-NCR, weather, India Meteorological Department, IMD, heavy rainfall, Delhi, NCR, Meerut, Hapur, Noida, Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Etawah, Kanpur, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Ballia, Banda, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Bihar, Patna, Jharkhand, Ranchi, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jaipur, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir
Rain update- Image for representational purposes

IMD weather forecast November 16: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a major weather update for tomorrow, November 16, warning that the Depression over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of south and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal. While widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are forecast over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands alongside isolated rain in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, dense fog is expected over parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Key Weather Highlights for November 16:

Read more: West Bengal weather: States to witness rain after Kali Puja, temperatures likely to dip

  • Cyclonic Storm Intensification: The Depression over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of south and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on November 16

  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph (gusting up to 60 kmph) at isolated places.

  • East India: Isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on November 16.

  • North India (Dense Fog Alert): Dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh.

Regional Weather Overview (November 16, 2026):

Region / State Weather Condition & Forecast Warning / Advisory
Bay of Bengal

Depression to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of south & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal

Fishermen warned against venturing into Southeast, Southwest & Central Bay of Bengal
Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall

Thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph); no sea entry for fishermen
Uttar Pradesh Dry weather with low visibility in the morning

Dense fog very likely at isolated places
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim

Isolated to scattered rainfall

Light to moderate wet spell

Cyclone alert issued for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha coasts

A cyclone alert has been issued for Andhra Pradesh and the South Odisha coast as the depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal is moving north-northwestwards and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Monday (November 16) over the central parts of the South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, a report by IANS news agency.

According to IMD bulletin on Sunday afternoon, the depression over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 15 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 1130 hours of Sunday over the same region, about 620 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 680km west-southwest of Sri Vijayapuram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 800 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 960 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1070 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).

(With inputs from agencies)

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.