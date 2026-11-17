Weather tomorrow November 18 prediction: IMD forecasts heavy rain in these states with dense fog in Uttar Pradesh

According to the IMD bulletin for November 18, Cyclone 'Akvan' is intensifying into a severe storm, triggering heavy rain and squally winds in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, alongside dense fog alerts in Uttar Pradesh.

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IMD rainfall update- Representational image

Weather tomorrow November 18: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its all-India weather bulletin for November 18, 2026, highlighting the continued intensification of Cyclonic Storm ‘Akvan’ over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal. As the system strengthens into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD has sounded alerts for heavy rainfall, gusty winds and rough sea conditions across parts of Southern and Eastern India, while northern plains brace for dense fog.

November 18 IMD weather Forecast

Cyclone ‘Akvan’ Intensification: The system, centred over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal, is moving north-northwestwards and is forecast to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by the evening of November 17, paving the way for severe weather impacts on November 18. Read more: Weather tomorrow November 16: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha

Heavy Rainfall Alerts: Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Odisha on November 18.

Thundersqualls & Gusty Winds: Coastal Andhra Pradesh faces a high risk of thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph at isolated places. Additionally, thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is very likely over Odisha, Rayalseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Dense Fog in Uttar Pradesh: In northern India, dense fog is very likely to envelop isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh on November 18, marking early-season visibility drops.

Fishermen Advisory: Due to phenomenal sea conditions and rough weather, fishermen are strongly advised not to venture into the Southeast, Southwest, Westcentral and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

IMD Regional Weather Snapshot (November 18, 2026):

Region / State Weather Warning / Phenomenon Details / Intensity Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Odisha Heavy Rainfall Very likely at isolated places Coastal Andhra Pradesh Thundersquall / Gusty Winds Wind speeds 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph at isolated places Odisha, Rayalseema, TN & Puducherry Thunderstorms & Lightning Accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph Uttar Pradesh Dense Fog Very likely at isolated places Andaman & Nicobar Islands Thunderstorms & Lightning Accompanied by 30-40 kmph winds at isolated places Bay of Bengal Fishermen Warning Total restriction on venturing into Southeast, Southwest, Westcentral and Eastcentral sectors

Very heavy rain forecast for Chennai on Nov 18-19

At least three districts in Tamil Nadu –Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu — are likely to receive very heavy rain accompanied by strong winds on November 18 and 19, the weather department has said, warning fishermen against venturing into sea areas expected to experience rough conditions. An atmospheric disturbance over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to sustain rainfall over Tamil Nadu for another seven days.

The forecast indicates continued wet weather across coastal areas, with heavier spells likely in parts of the state’s northern districts. According to the weather department, Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu could witness very heavy rainfall during the two days, while neighbouring Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts are likely to receive heavy rain.

(With inputs from agencies)