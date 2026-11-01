Weather tomorrow November 2 forecast: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Andhra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu as cyclone ‘Murasu’ intensifies

The IMD has issued heavy to extremely heavy rainfall warnings across South and Central India for November 2 as Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu moves toward the Andhra Pradesh coast.

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Weather tomorrow November 2 forecast: Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Murasu’ is barreling toward the east coast, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an urgent heavy rainfall warning for Monday, November 2. Coastal Andhra Pradesh is brace-positioned for isolated extremely heavy downpours, while Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Telangana face intense spells of heavy to very heavy rain. With dangerous thundersqualls and strong wind gusts looming, disaster management teams are on high alert, and fishermen have been strictly advised to stay off coastal waters. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather forecast issued by the IMD for November 2.

November 2 forecast: IMD r egion-wise weather update

The Southern Peninsula faces the strongest impact of Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu. Coastal Andhra Pradesh is under a red warning for extremely heavy rainfall and 90 kmph winds. Rayalaseema and Telangana face severe thundersqualls with 80 kmph wind gusts, while Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka will experience heavy rainfall.

Eastern and Central India will see heavy convective activity driven by Bay of Bengal feeder bands. Odisha and Chhattisgarh are marked for isolated heavy downpours with thunderstorms, while Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will observe light to moderate showers.

In Northern and Northeastern India, weather remains largely moderate. Arunachal Pradesh faces isolated heavy rain, while neighboring northeastern states will see light spells. Northwest India remains clear, though Uttar Pradesh faces isolated morning fog.

Another cyclone threat over Bay of Bengal; heavy rain forecast in TN

A low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands region is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm within 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said, forecasting rain across several parts of Tamil Nadu over the next three days.

The forecast indicates moderate rainfall across the northern coastal belt, the Western Ghats districts and several interior districts on Sunday.

Heavy rain is expected in isolated areas of Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and Villupuram over the following two days, while other parts of the state could receive lighter showers. According to the department, Tamil Nadu’s northern coastal districts and districts along the Western Ghats are likely to receive moderate rain on Sunday.