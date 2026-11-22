Weather tomorrow November 23 forecast: IMD predicts heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh, dense fog in Bihar, East UP

MD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh and dense fog warning for Bihar, East UP, Jharkhand & Odisha.

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Weather tomorrow November 23 forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its all-India weather forecast and warning bulletin for tomorrow, November 23, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. According to the IMD bulletin, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also very likely over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meanwhile, dense fog conditions are very likely at isolated places across eight states, including Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

November 23 IMD Forecast

Heavy Rainfall Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 23. Read more: Weather tomorrow, November 14: IMD issues rain alert for J&K, Himachal, Tamil Nadu, Check forecast for Delhi, Uttarakhand, Andhra

Widespread & Scattered Rainfall: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while isolated to scattered rainfall is forecast over East Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala, Mahe, Rayalaseema, Lakshadweep and South Interior Karnataka.

Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Similar thunderstorm activity with gusty winds (30–40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph) is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Strong Surface Winds: Strong surface winds are very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh.

Dense Fog & Impact: Dense fog is very likely at isolated places over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Odisha during night/morning hours. The IMD warned that dense fog may affect airports, highways, and railway routes, cause difficult driving conditions, trigger power line tripping and lead to respiratory issues and eye irritation.

Dry weather to prevail in Bengal as Cyclone Akvan wanes

The Meteorological office on Sunday said that remnants of Cyclone Akvan are currently inactive and will not have any further impact on the weather in West Bengal. As a result, dry weather will prevail across the state, clearing the path for the winter’s arrival. However, there is a possibility of scattered rain in the districts of South Bengal till Monday. After that, the temperature will gradually decrease, bringing the winter chill.

According to the Meteorological Department, Cyclone Akvan has weakened and become a general low-pressure area on Saturday. Its location was over north Chhattisgarh and the adjacent areas, at an altitude of 4.5 kilometres (km) above sea level.