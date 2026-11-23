Weather tomorrow November 24 forecast: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Kerala and Tamil Nadu, dense fog warning across 8 states

IMD issues heavy rain alert for Kerala and Tamil Nadu, thunderstorms in southern states, and dense fog warning for East UP, Himachal Pradesh and Northeast states.

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IMD weather- Representational AI image

November 24 IMD weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its all-India weather forecast and warning bulletin for tomorrow, November 24, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. According to the IMD bulletin, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also very likely across several southern regions and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meanwhile, dense fog conditions are very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

November 24 IMD weather Forecast

Heavy Rainfall Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 24. Read more: Cyclone Akvan: Odisha braces for landfall tonight; 11 districts on alert, 74 rescue teams deployed

Widespread & Scattered Rainfall: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, as well as Kerala and Mahe. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana.

Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep. Isolated thunderstorm and lightning are also very likely over South Interior Karnataka.

Strong Surface Winds: Strong surface winds are very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh.

Dense Fog Warning: Dense fog is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

West and Central India: No significant weather is likely over West and Central India.

Kerala rainfall defecit

Most districts in Keralam have received below-normal rainfall since October 1, with Wayanad being the only district to record above-normal rainfall, according to IMD data on Monday. The data released by the India Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Centre here covers rainfall recorded between October 1 and November 23, 2026, compared with the Long Period Average (LPA).

Under IMD norms, rainfall is considered normal if it is between 19 per cent below and 19 per cent above the average. A shortfall of 20 to 59 per cent is classified as deficient rainfall. Of Keralam’s 14 districts, nine have recorded deficient rainfall. Malappuram reported the highest deficit at 42 per cent.