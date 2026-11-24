Weather tomorrow November 25 forecast: In a matter of alert for residents of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its all-India weather forecast and warning bulletin for tomorrow, November 25, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. According to the IMD bulletin, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also very likely across several southern states and Lakshadweep. Meanwhile, dense fog conditions are very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.
For tomorrow, November 25, the weather department stated that heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, as well as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe, and Lakshadweep.
Heavy Rainfall Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 25.
Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds (40–50 kmph): Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds (30–40 kmph): Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.
Thunderstorm & Lightning: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka.
Strong Surface Winds: Strong surface winds are very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh.
Dense Fog Warning: Dense fog is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall in parts of six south Bengal districts over the next 24 hours, while conditions are expected to become favourable for a gradual drop in temperature across the state in the coming days.
Habibur Rahman Biswas, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata, said there is a chance of light rain in some districts of West Bengal over the next 24 hours. This includes parts of Birbhum, Murshidabad, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Nadia and North 24 Parganas, as well as nearly all districts in north Bengal.
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