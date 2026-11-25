Weather tomorrow November 26 forecast: IMD issues dense fog warning for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab; heavy rain alert for Kerala and Tamil Nadu

IMD issues heavy rain alert for Kerala and Tamil Nadu, thunderstorms in South India and dense fog warning for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Odisha and Northeast states.

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Delhi weather Update (File)

Weather tomorrow November 26 forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its all-India weather forecast and warning bulletin for tomorrow, November 26, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. According to the IMD’s evening bulletin issued on November 25, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also very likely across parts of South India. Meanwhile, dense fog conditions are very likely at isolated places over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and several northeastern states.

For November 26, the IMD stated that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh and Kerala and Mahe.

Dense fog is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha and Punjab.

Area-Wise IMD Weather Forecast for Tomorrow (November 26, 2026)

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal: Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph (gusting up to 60 kmph).

Kerala & Mahe: Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places, along with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph (gusting up to 50 kmph).

Andhra Pradesh (Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam & Rayalaseema): Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), strong surface winds and isolated to scattered rainfall are very likely.

Karnataka: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, with isolated to scattered rainfall across Coastal and South Interior Karnataka.

Lakshadweep: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely.

North India (Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab & Himachal Pradesh): Dense fog conditions are very likely at isolated pockets during morning and night hours.

East & Northeast India (Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura): Dense fog is very likely at isolated places.

Delhi weather update

The IMD has forecast mist and shallow fog at many places across the region on November 25 and 26. Moderate fog is likely at isolated places on November 25 and at a few places on November 26 during morning hours. Foggy conditions could become more widespread towards the end of the five-day forecast period, potentially affecting morning visibility across Delhi-NCR.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 228 as of 6 AM., according to the Department of Environment, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.