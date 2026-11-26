Weather tomorrow November 27 forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its all-India weather forecast and warning bulletin for tomorrow, November 27, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. According to the IMD’s evening bulletin issued on November 26, cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan. Meanwhile, dense fog conditions are very likely at isolated places across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and several northeastern states. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather forecast issued by the IMD for November 27.
According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30- 40 kmph are very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, alongside squally weather off the Kerala coast and Lakshadweep. Dense fog is very likely at isolated pockets across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and the Northeast, while no significant weather is expected over West and Central India.
Area-Wise IMD Weather Forecast for Tomorrow (November 27, 2026)
Kerala & Mahe: Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places, accompanied by fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph (gusting to 50 kmph).
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal: Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph (gusting to 50 kmph).
Andhra Pradesh (Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam & Rayalaseema): Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph), strong surface winds and isolated to scattered rainfall are very likely.
Lakshadweep: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) is very likely.
Coastal & Marine Warning: Squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely along and off the Kerala coast and over the Lakshadweep area.
North India (Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh & Himachal Pradesh): Dense fog conditions are very likely at isolated pockets during morning and night hours.
Rajasthan: Cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan.
Northeast India (Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura): Dense fog is very likely at isolated places.
Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely.
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