Weather tomorrow November 27 forecast: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in South India, dense fog in Delhi, UP, Punjab and Haryana

IMD issues heavy rain alert for Kerala and Tamil Nadu, cold wave warning for East Rajasthan and dense fog alert for Delhi, UP, Haryana, Punjab and Northeast states

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IMD rainfall update- Representational image

Weather tomorrow November 27 forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its all-India weather forecast and warning bulletin for tomorrow, November 27, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. According to the IMD’s evening bulletin issued on November 26, cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan. Meanwhile, dense fog conditions are very likely at isolated places across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and several northeastern states. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather forecast issued by the IMD for November 27.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30- 40 kmph are very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, alongside squally weather off the Kerala coast and Lakshadweep. Dense fog is very likely at isolated pockets across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and the Northeast, while no significant weather is expected over West and Central India.

Area-Wise IMD Weather Forecast for Tomorrow (November 27, 2026)