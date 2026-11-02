Weather tomorrow November 3 forecast: IMD issues heavy rain warning for Karnataka, Andhra and Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a bulletin regarding Severe Cyclonic Storm "Murasu" over the Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal.

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Weather tomorrow November 3 forecast (Representational AI image)

Weather tomorrow November 3 forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather alert for November 3, 2026, as Severe Cyclonic Storm “Murasu” approaches the south Andhra Pradesh coast. The system is projected to make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur with wind speeds reaching up to 120 kmph. Under its influence, extremely heavy rainfall is expected across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while heavy downpours, squally winds and thunderstorm activity will impact major portions of South Peninsular and Eastern India. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather forecast issued by the IMD for November 3.

Weather Forecast for Tomorrow (November 3)

1. Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Read more: Cyclone Murasu: System intensifies into 'Severe Cyclonic Storm', to make landfall tomorrow

Heavy Rainfall Areas: Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast across: Chhattisgarh Coastal Karnataka Kerala & Mahe Odisha South Interior Karnataka Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal



2. Wind Warnings

Along & off Andhra Pradesh Coast: Gale winds of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph will prevail till early morning of November 3, gradually easing to 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph by morning and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph by evening.

North Tamil Nadu Coast (Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Ranipet & Puducherry): Winds of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph till early morning on November 3, decreasing to 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph by evening.

South Odisha Coast (Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam): Squally winds of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph until November 3 noon.

Telangana: Thundersqualls with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph.

3. Thunderstorm & Gusty Wind Alerts

40-50 kmph Gusty Winds: Expected over Chhattisgarh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

30–40 kmph Gusty Winds: Expected over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha

Cyclone Murasu to bring light to moderate rain to south Bengal, Kolkata till Wednesday

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in parts of West Bengal under the influence of Cyclone Murasu, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata on Monday.According to the meteorological office, Murasu has intensified into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is likely to make landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday.

As the system is moving towards Andhra Pradesh and remains far from West Bengal, it is not expected to have a direct impact on the state. However, its influence is likely to bring scattered light to moderate rain to districts in south Bengal over the next two days.

(With inputs from agencies)