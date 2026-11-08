Weather tomorrow November 9 forecast: IMD issues heavy rain warning for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

IMD weather forecast Nov 09: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for tomorrow, November 9, forecasting heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity across parts of southern and island regions. According to the latest IMD bulletin, isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected to experience heavy downpours. Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h are likely in isolated areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe
Heavy Rainfall Alerts: Isolated heavy downpours are very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on November 9.
Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) are expected in isolated areas across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Lightning Warning: Isolated places in Kerala, Mahe, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely to witness lightning along with thunderstorms.
Strong Surface Winds: Strong surface winds are predicted at isolated locations in Andhra Pradesh on November 9.
Dry weather is likely across most parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Kali Puja and Diwali on Sunday, the IMD said. In its seven-day forecast, the IMD said light rain or thundershowers may occur in parts of Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Murshidabad and Nadia on November 9.
There is no significant change expected in minimum temperatures across Gangetic West Bengal and north Bengal during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the subsequent three days, with no major change expected thereafter, the IMD said.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in seven districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, as an atmospheric circulation over the southeastern Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala coast continues to influence weather conditions across the state.
According to the weather department, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, and Thoothukudi districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall during the day.
Moderate rainfall has also been forecast for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. Similarly, Sivaganga, Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul and Madurai districts are expected to receive moderate showers.
(With inputs from agencies)
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