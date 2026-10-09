Weather Tomorrow October 10: Heavy rain, thunderstorm alert for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, showers likely in Delhi-NCR – Check IMD forecast for UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Bihar, Northeast

Weather Tomorrow, October 10: IMD forecasts heavy rain and thunderstorms in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, with showers expected in Delhi-NCR, UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal. Check weather forecast here.

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Weather Tomorrow October 10: Heavy rain, thunderstorm alert for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, showers likely in Delhi-NCR - Check IMD forecast for UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Bihar, Northeast | Image: ANI

Weather Tomorrow: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast monsoon activity in several parts of India on Saturday. Several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar are expected to receive rainfall tomorrow. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while isolated heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Karnataka. Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also expected in several parts.

Delhi-NCR Weather

The capital city and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to witness scattered rainfall and thunderstorms. Lightning and gusty winds are expected, likely in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab till Sunday.

UP Weather Tomorrow

According to the weather department, both East and West parts of the state are likely to receive scattered rainfall tomorrow. East Uttar Pradesh may receive rainfall till October 10, while West UP may witness showers till 11. However, IMD has not issued any weather warning for the state.

Graphical Representation

Uttarakhand Weather

The hill state is expected to receive monsoon showers on Saturday after that, isolated to scattered rainfall likely between October 10 and 14. Gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph and gusting to 50 kmph are also possible in some parts tomorrow.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to experience isolated to scattered rainfall on October 13 and 14, while widespread rainfall is possible in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh tomorrow. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are also expected.

Bihar, Jharkhand Weather

IMD has predicted isolated to scattered rainfall in several parts of Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha on Saturday, with the wet spell expected to continue till Monday.

Bihar is expected to witness monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) tomorrow.

Northeast Weather

Hill states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on Saturday. However, similar weather conditions will prevail in Assam and Meghalaya till October 14.

Isolated to scattered rainfall in parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected on October 14.