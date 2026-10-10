Weather Tomorrow October 11: IMD issues rain warning for 17 states, heatwave conditions in Maharashtra – Check forecast for Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Rajasthan

Weather Forecast: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast monsoon activities, including rain, thunderstorms and lightning across several states on Sunday. Delhi and NCR are expected to witness thunderstorms and winds reaching 50 kmph, while gusty winds are likely in southern Indian states. Several parts of Maharashtra are expected to witness heatwave conditions on Sunday. The southwest monsoon is expected to withdraw from Jharkhand in the coming days. Check the IMD forecast for Sunday, October 11.
According to IMD, moderate to light rain is possible in parts of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds (50 kmph) are also expected in some parts.
A western disturbance has formed over north Pakistan and its neighbouring areas which is expected to influence weather conditions in Delhi and nearby states. An upper-air cyclonic circulation over Haryana will also affect the weather conditions of the region.
A heatwave alert has been issued for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Maharashtra’s coastal Konkan belt for tomorrow. The heatwave conditions are expected to affect the region on October 12 as well. Hot and humid conditions may prevail in several parts of north Konkan. The daytime temperature is expected to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius in some parts of Maharashtra on Sunday.
The weather department has said that the southwest monsoon is expected to withdraw from Jharkhand this week. This year, the state has witnessed a rainfall deficit of 2 percent, with the monsoon has already withdrawn from northwestern and central Jharkhand, including Garhwa, Chatra, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Ranchi, Hazaribagh and Koderma.
The IMD has predicted rain on Sunday, with rainfall activity likely to continue in several parts over the weekend.
Hill state Uttarakhand is expected to witness scattered rainfall until October 14 with gusty winds. Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, may witness isolated showers until Wednesday.
West Rajasthan cities, including Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Barmer, Pali, Nagaur, Jalore, Sri Ganganagar are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall until October 12. Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also possible in parts of west Rajasthan on Sunday.
According to IMD, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience monsoon showers on October 11, with another spell expected on Wednesday. Other states, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may witness scattered rainfall until October 14, thunderstorms and lightning activities in some parts.
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