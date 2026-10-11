Weather tomorrow October 12: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand

IMD issues heavy rain and thunderstorm warnings with gusty winds up to 60 kmph across Delhi, UP, Bihar and Jharkhand.

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IMD weather forecast- Representational image

Weather tomorrow October 12: In a significant national development, the weather department has issued a heavy rain and thunderstorm alert for several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, for Monday, October 12, 2026. Accompanied by gusty winds ranging between 40 to 60 kilometers per hour, the wet spell is expected to bring steep drops in temperature and potential disruptions to normal daily life. Citizens and commuters across the northern and eastern regions are advised to stay updated on localized meteorological advisories. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Weather Forecast Breakdown (October 12)

State / Region Weather Warning & Alerts Expected Temperatures (Max / Min) Wind Speeds Delhi Heavy rain and thunderstorm alert 32°C / 21°C 50 – 60 kmph Uttar Pradesh Yellow alert for rain and storm (covering Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Lucknow, etc.) Lucknow: 32°C / 22°C 40 – 50 kmph Bihar Heavy rain and storm warning (covering Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, etc.) Patna: 32°C / 23°C 40 – 50 kmph Jharkhand Heavy rain and storm alert (covering Ranchi, Palamu, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, etc.) Ranchi: 28°C / 19°C Up to 50 kmph

Area-Wise Weather Forecast for October 12

Delhi

A heavy rain and thunderstorm warning has been issued for Delhi. Expect strong winds blowing at 50 to 60 kilometers per hour. The maximum temperature will reach 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will settle around 21 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh

A yellow alert for rain and storms is active across districts like Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Agra, Kanpur, and Lucknow. Strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour are likely. In Lucknow, temperatures will range from a high of 32 degrees Celsius to a low of 22 degrees Celsius.

Bihar

Heavy rain and storms are expected in Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Purnia. Gusty winds will reach speeds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour. In Patna, tomorrow’s maximum temperature will touch 32 degrees Celsius, with a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

Story highlights

Delhi Alert: Heavy rainfall and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph are forecasted, with temperatures ranging between a high of 32°C and a low of 21°C.

Uttar Pradesh Yellow Warning: Districts including Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and the capital Lucknow face heavy rain and storm alerts with winds up to 50 kmph.

Bihar & Jharkhand Storms: Patna, Ranchi, and surrounding districts are bracing for continuous showers, thunderstorms, and surface wind speeds touching 50 kmph.

Jharkhand

A heavy rain and storm alert covers Ranchi, Palamu, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and neighboring areas. Winds will blow at speeds up to 50 kilometers per hour. In Ranchi, the maximum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will drop to 19 degrees Celsius.