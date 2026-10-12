Weather Tomorrow October 13: IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms across several states, Delhi, UP under alert – Check forecast for Maharashtra, Himachal, Bihar, Haryana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several parts of India on October 13. Check state-wise forecasts here.

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Weather Tomorrow October 13: IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms across several states, Delhi, UP under alert - Check forecast for Maharashtra, Himachal, Bihar, Haryana | Imsge: ANI

Weather Forecast: The southwest monsoon activity continues across India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in several states on October 13. States like Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and some parts of South India are expected to witness unsettled weather. Check the IMD forecast here.

Delhi-NCR Weather

Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram are likely to experience partly cloudy skies tomorrow. However, the forecast indicates the possibility of scattered showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of Delhi and neighbouring areas.

Maharashtra Weather

The IMD has forecasted dry weather across most parts of Maharashtra, with no adverse weather conditions. The maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 36 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius.

Graphical Representation

Uttar Pradesh Weather

The state may witness hazy sunshine during the morning hours and mostly warm conditions as the day progresses on Tuesday. The weather department has also predicted isolated rainfall over western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Baghpat, Shamli, Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan, Aligarh, Firozabad, Bareilly, Moradabad, Rampur, Bijnor and Sambhal.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the hill state is expected to witness a change in weather on October 13. Light rain in isolated areas is possible tomorrow.

Haryana Weather

Partly cloudy skies are possible in parts of Haryana with a possibility of rain and thundershowers in some areas. The weather department has predicted isolated rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across the state on Tuesday.

Bihar Weather

Scattered rainfall is possible in several parts of Bihar on Tuesday with cloudy skies. The IMD has not issued any weather warning for the state.

Rajasthan Weather

The state is expected to experience warm weather with partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and squally weather are also possible in parts of both eastern and western Rajasthan.

Uttarakhand Weather

Partly cloudy skies are expected in the hill state on Tuesday with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms in some areas. The state may also witness rainfall in isolated areas tomorrow.