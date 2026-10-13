Weather tomorrow October 14: IMD warns of heavy rain in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, hailstorm alert for Delhi, Punjab – Check forecast here

Widespread monsoon rains are likely over North Indian states including, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan.

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Weather tomorrow October 14: IMD warns of heavy rain in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, hailstorm alert for Delhi, Punjab – Check forecast here | Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The Southwest Monsoon activities have intensified in several parts of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and isolated hailstorms in parts of Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab. Widespread monsoon rains are likely over North Indian states including, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan. Parts of Southern India may also witness rainfall on Wednesday. According to IMD, the monsoon activity is expected to intensify in southern states in the coming days.

Delhi Weather

According to IMD, the monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely in parts of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusts up to 60 kmph. Isolated hailstorm activity is also possible over Delhi on October 14 and 15. Rainfall is also expected to intensify in the region in the coming days.

Punjab, Haryana Weather

The weather department has forecast isolated hailstorm activity over Haryana and Chandigarh on October 14 and 15. Rainfall is expected to become fairly widespread in the region during the same period. The IMD stated that the current weather system is expected to remain active in the region over the next two days. It means that thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds may continue in most parts of North India.

The weather system is likely to remain active over the next two days, with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds continuing to pose a possibility across parts of the region.

UP Weather

West Uttar Pradesh cities, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Mathura, Bulandshahr, Firozabad, Rampur, Hapur, Bijnor and Sambhal are likely to receive scattered rainfall untill October 15. Similar weather may persist in East Uttar Pradesh as well on Wednesday.

J&K, Himachal, Rajasthan Weather

Hill states including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are expected to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall until October 15. Isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected tomorrow.

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive fairly widespread rainfall during October 14-15. Thunderstorms and lightning may continue until October 15.

According to IMD, parts of Rajasthan are likely to receive scattered showers till October 16. Gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely during this period.

South Weather

Several parts of South Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are likely to experience rainfall on Wednesday. The rainfall activity is expected to increase in the coming days. Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall tomorrow. Strong surface winds are also expected in the region until October 16.