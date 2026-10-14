Weather tomorrow October 15: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

Weather tomorrow October 15: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its comprehensive weather forecast for October 15, predicting distinct weather activity across northern, central, southern and eastern regions. As per the IMD weather forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in parts of southern India, while widespread precipitation, thunderstorms and potential isolated hailstorms are expected across several northern states. Meanwhile, central, eastern and northeastern regions will observe varying degrees of scattered rainfall, lightning and gusty surface winds throughout the day.
Fairly Widespread to Widespread Rainfall: Expected over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi.
Isolated to Scattered Rainfall: Likely over West Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan.
Thunderstorm, Lightning & Gusty Winds (40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph): Very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab.
Thunderstorm, Lightning & Gusty Winds (30-40 kmph): Likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.
Isolated Hailstorm Activity: Very likely over East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab.
Isolated Thunderstorm & Lightning: Likely over Himachal Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh.
Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall: Very likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.
Heavy Rainfall: Very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Interior Karnataka.
Thunderstorm with Lightning & Gusty Winds (40–50 kmph): Very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.
Thunderstorm with Lightning & Gusty Winds (30–40 kmph): Very likely at isolated places over Interior Karnataka and Telangana.
Thunderstorm with Lightning: Very likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Lakshadweep, and Madhya Maharashtra.
Strong Surface Winds: Very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh.
Hot and Humid Weather: Very likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and Konkan & Goa.
Isolated to Scattered Rainfall: Likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.
Thunderstorm, Lightning & Gusty Winds (30–40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph): Very likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Isolated to Scattered Rainfall: Likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha.
Thunderstorm, Lightning & Gusty Winds (30–40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph): Likely over Odisha.
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