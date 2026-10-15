Weather tomorrow October 16: IMD issues rain alert for Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

IMD has issued a rain alert for Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for October 16. Check tomorrow's weather forecast and updates.

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Weather tomorrow October 16

IMD weather tomorrow October 15: The India Meteorological Department has released its weather forecast for October 16, highlighting widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity across multiple regions. Southern peninsular states face the most severe alerts, including heavy to very heavy downpours and strong gusty winds. Meanwhile, parts of northwest, central and eastern India are expected to experience scattered thunderstorms, lightning and moderate winds as seasonal weather patterns shift across the country.

IMD weather tomorrow October 15: Area wise prediction

South Peninsular India

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall: Isolated places over South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. Read more: Weather tomorrow October 15: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

Heavy Rainfall: Isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

Thunderstorms & Winds: Likely at isolated locations across Andhra Pradesh, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Thunderstorms & Winds: Expected in Telangana and South Interior Karnataka.

Thunderstorms & Lightning: Isolated occurrences in Coastal Karnataka.

Other Conditions: Strong surface winds likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh.

Northwest & Central India

Rainfall Activity: Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab, East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

Thunderstorms & Winds: Expected at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

East & West India

Thunderstorms & Winds: Likely at isolated places over Odisha.

Thunderstorms & Lightning: Expected at isolated locations across Chhattisgarh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Delhi weather prediction

In its district-level nowcast issued at 1 pm, the IMD predicted moderate rain at many places across the city, to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour. The alert was valid until 3 pm.

The weather office predicted moderate to intense rainfall at the rate of 5-15 mm per hour. Experts said another spell of showers could occur around midnight and continue into Friday morning.

Story Highlights

Heavy/Very Heavy Rain: South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Heavy Rain: Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe.

Winds (40–50 km/h) & Storms: AP, Kerala, Lakshadweep, North Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand.

Winds (30–40 km/h) & Storms: Rajasthan, Delhi, MP, Odisha, South Karnataka, Telangana, UP.

Thunderstorms/Lightning: Chhattisgarh, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra.

The capital city witnessed a distinctly gloomy day, with thick clouds covering the sky for hours and leaving little room for sunshine. Intermittent showers and gusty winds persisted throughout the day, while reduced visibility in several areas added to the overcast conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)