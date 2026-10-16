Weather Tomorrow October 17: Heavy rain, thunderstorm forecast for several states – Will it rain in Delhi? Check forecast for Himachal, Haryana, WB, UP, Uttarakhand

Will Delhi receive rain? Check the latest IMD forecast for Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

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Weather Tomorrow October 17: Heavy rain, thunderstorm forecast for several states - Will it rain in Delhi? Check forecast for Himachal, Haryana, WB, UP, Uttarakhand | Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather alert for several parts of the country as monsoon activity continues. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected across multiple regions on October 17. Here is a look at the weather forecast for different parts of India. Haryana is likely to experience isolated thunderstorms in some areas during the afternoon. Check the weather forecast here.

The IMD forecast indicates isolated rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to the IMD, central, eastern and northeastern India are unlikely to see a major change in weather conditions over the coming week.

Delhi Weather

According to iMD, the capital city is expected to witness partly cloudy skies and warmer conditions on October 17. The latest forecast indicates dry weather conditions over the weekend. Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, witnessed rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

Several parts of the hill state are expected to experience partly sunny conditions tomorrow, with the possibility of isolated showers during the afternoon.

Haryana Weather

Most parts of the state will witness sunny and warm conditions on October 17, with daytime temperatures ranging from 31-32 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely around 18 degrees Celsius. However, isolated thunderstorms may develop in some areas.

West Bengal Weather

According to the weather department, parts of West Bengal may experience warm and mostly hazy sunny conditions tomorrow. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 32-33 degrees Celsius in several areas. The minimum temperature is likely around 23 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

Warm weather with hazy sunshine is possible in several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, October 17. Temperatures may reach 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature may settle at 22 degrees Celsius in parts of the state. The IMD has not issued any weather warnings for the day.

Uttarakhand Weather

The hill state may witness clear skies with hazy sunshine tomorrow. The daytime temperatures are expected to remain relatively cool. However, there will be no major change in the weather conditions.

Southern States Weather

Southern parts, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places tomorrow. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain for South Interior Karnataka. Heavy monsoon showers are likely over Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.