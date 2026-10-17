Weather Tomorrow October 18: IMD issues heavy rain warning for Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala – Check forecast for Delhi, Mumbai, Rajasthan, UP, MP, Chhattisgarh

Weather Forecast: The southwest monsoon has intensified across southern India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka from October 17 to 23. Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely in Andhra Pradesh. The IMD has also issued a fishermen’s warning for coastal regions of Karnataka and Kerala and Lakshadweep, as squally weather is very likely over the Arabian Sea. Check the weather forecast for Delhi, Mumbai, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
The weather department has predicted mostly dry weather over Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram. Residents of Delhi-NCR can expect a gradual return to warmer weather, although local conditions may vary. The overall minimum temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum is likely to hover between 31-32 degrees Celsius.
According to the IMD, dry weather is expected to persist in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Sunday. East Rajasthan is expected to receive isolated rainfall on on Sunday.
Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty (40-50 kmph) are expected in parts of Konkan and Goa from October 17 to 19, in Marathwada until October 19. Similar weather conditions are expected in Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli from October 17 to 20.
IMD has predicted hot and humid weather conditions over Konkan and Goa on October 18.
Hill states like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall tomorrow.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is possible in several parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema on October 18. IMD has also forecast isolated rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh until October 23.
According to the weather department, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely in parts of Coastal and South Interior Karnataka until 23. North Interior Karnataka, including Belagavi, Hubballi, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Bagalkot, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir, is expected to receive scattered rainfall during the same period.
South Interior Karnataka to witness heavy rainfall from October 18 to 23.
Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Coastal Karnataka until October 21. Gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is likely over North and South Interior Karnataka till October 21.
IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall in parts of Kerala and Mahe from October 17 to 23. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected until October 23. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely on until October 21.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall are possible in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until October 23. Isolated heavy showers are expected till October 23.
The IMD has issued a fishermen’s advisory requesting fishermen not to venture out for fishing along and off Karnataka, Kerala coasts and in Lakshadweep until October 19. Squally weather and gusty winds are likely in the region.
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