Weather Tomorrow October 19 forecast: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Karnataka

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall and thunderstorm alert across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka for Monday, October 19, while North India remains dry.

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Weather Tomorrow October 19 forecast

Key highlights of the regional forecasts for October 19 include:

Southern India: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning remains active across peninsular regions. Isolated heavy rainfall is specifically forecast for parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Karnataka. Coastal regions in the south are also expected to experience gusty winds ranging between 30–50 kmph.

North & Central India: Conditions are anticipated to remain predominantly dry, clear, and stable, with no major severe weather or rainfall warnings issued for northern plains like Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Read more: Weather tomorrow October 15: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

Heavy rain forecast for 17 Tamil Nadu districts

Heavy rain is likely across 17 districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, including Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, as persistent showers leave low-lying neighbourhoods in the state capital waterlogged and prompt preparations for possible rescue operations. The Meteorological Department attributed the rainfall to an atmospheric circulation over northern Tamil Nadu and adjoining southern coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Story highlights:

Heavy Rain Warning for South India: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall and thunderstorm alert for key southern states on Monday, October 19.

Affected Southern States: Widespread rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–50 kmph) is expected across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and South Interior Karnataka.

Dry Spell in the North: Northwest and Central India, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, are projected to witness clear skies and dry weather conditions.

The weather system is expected to bring further rain to several northern, western and central districts. Besides Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, the districts likely to receive heavy rain on Sunday are Chengalpattu, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai and Erode.