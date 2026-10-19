Weather tomorrow October 20: IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms in Kerala, Karnataka, yellow alert in 17 Tamil Nadu districts – Check forecast for Delhi, Rajasthan, UP, Himachal

Check the latest weather forecast for Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka.

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Weather tomorrow October 20: IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms in Kerala, Karnataka, yellow alert in 17 Tamil Nadu districts – Check forecast for Delhi, Rajasthan, UP, Himachal | Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy monsoon rainfall and thunderstorms across several Indian states on Tuesday October 20. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while downpours are likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also expected in several parts. Meanwhile, weather researchers have spotted a low-pressure area which has formed over the southwest Arabian Sea, and it is expected to move towards the Somali coast by Saturday.

Delhi Weather

According to the weather department, most parts of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, will remain dry, with no rainfall predicted. No significant weather over the region during the week.

Maharashtra Weather

As per IMD, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are possible at isolated places over Konkan and Goa tomorrow. Central Maharashtra, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani and Hingoli, are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on October 20.

Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab weather

The IMD has reported a Western Disturbance over Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Punjab forming a cyclonic circulation. An associated trough in the middle tropospheric levels has also been spotted. Weather scientists also spotted a separate circulation over south Rajasthan and a trough over southwest Rajasthan.

Despite these atmospheric systems, no significant weather change is predicted over these states. Weather conditions will remain dry till Saturday.

Graphical Representation

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Weather

Several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday. Isolated showers are expected across the region until October 25, with heavy rainfall during October 22-25. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are possible at isolated places during October 19-25.

Kerala, Lakshadweep Weather

According to the weather department, most parts of Kerala and Mahe are expected to receive fairly widespread rainfall till October 25, with heavy rainfall at isolated places. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely on October 20.

Similar weather conditions may persist in Lakshadweep, with widespread rainfall from October 19 to 25. Isolated heavy rainfall is also possible till October 25.

Karnataka Weather

Several parts of coastal Karnataka, including Mangaluru, Udupi, Karwar, Kundapura, Bhatkal, Honnavar, Kumta, Ankola and Mulki, are likely to receive isolated rainfall during October 19-22. Fairly widespread rainfall is forecast till October 24. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated places till October 23.

Tamil Nadu Weather

IMD has warned of heavy rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, with isolated very heavy showers Puducherry and Karaikal till October 21. A yellow alert has been issued for 17 districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Tiruchi till Friday. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely in parts of the state. Downpours are also expected at isolated places till October 24.