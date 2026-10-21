Weather tomorrow October 22: IMD warns of heavy rain, gusty winds in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka – Check weather forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, UP, Himachal, Assam

IMD has forecast widespread rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep on October 22. Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra and other states.

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Weather tomorrow October 21: IMD warns of heavy rain, gusty winds in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka – Check weather forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, UP, Himachal, Assam | Imager: ANI

Weather Forecast: The southwest monsoon has intensified in the southern part of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread showers in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep on October 22. Monsoon activities such as rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely to continue in parts of the southern states in the coming days. The IMD has also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall in parts of central and western India.

Delhi Weather

North Indian states like – Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab – are expected to witness dry weather conditions. IMD has not issued any rainfall alert for these states for tomorrow. Isolated to scattered showers are expected in parts of Haryana, Delhi and Punjab on October 24 and 25.

Maharashtra Weather

Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Baramati, Malegaon and Ichalkaranji, may receive isolated to scattered rainfall on Thursday, as the forecast indicates an ongoing spell through October 23.

Marathwada cities, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Latur, Parbhani, Beed, Jalna, Osmanabad (Dharashiv) and Hingoli were covered by a rainfall forecast until tomorrow.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds were forecast over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on October 20.

UP Weather

The weather in Uttar Pradesh is expected to remain normal, with no warnings. However, rainfall activity is expected to start in parts of northwest India over the next few days.

Himachal Weather

Rainfall activity is likely in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from October 23 to 25. Hill state Himachal Pradesh may witness isolated rainfall on October 24 and 25. Uttarakhand may see monsoon activity until October 26.

Northeast India Weather

Weather conditions in Assam and Meghalaya are expected to remain normal with no rainfall warnings for tomorrow. However, monsoon showers are possible in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 22.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka Weather

South India is likely to remain the main focus of rainfall activity on Thursday.

Southern parts of India like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to experience widespread rainfall. Isolated very heavy showers are also possible on October 22. The region may continue to receive heavy rainfall until October 26.

Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall till October 26, with isolated heavy rainfall in some parts. Lakshadweep may also experience widespread rainfall till October 26.

Coastal and South Interior Karnataka may see widespread rainfall till October 24. Isolated heavy showers are expected over South Interior Karnataka through October 24.