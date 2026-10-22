Weather tomorrow, October 23: IMD issues heavy rain warning for Karnataka, Andhra, Tamil Nadu – Check forecast for Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh

IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep on October 23. Check weather updates for Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other states.

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Weather tomorrow, October 23: IMD issues heavy rain warning for Karnataka, Andhra, Tamil Nadu – Check forecast for Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh | Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The southwest monsoon has intensified in parts of South India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep. States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to witness rain and thunderstorms on Friday. Coastal and South Interior Karnataka may experience fairly widespread rainfall until October 24. Check the weather forecast here.

Delhi-NCR Weather

After witnessing dry weather conditions, Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, may receive isolated to scattered rainfall on October 24 and 25. The IMD has forecast a possibility of wet weather over the weekend.

J&K, Uttarakhand Weather

According to IMD, monsoon activity is likely to intensify in parts of northwest India from October 23. Hill states like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand may receive monsoon showers on Friday.

Punjab And Haryana Weather

Several parts of Punjab and Haryana may witness isolated rainfall on Saturday.

Kerala Weather

Fairly widespread rainfall is possible in parts of Kerala and Mahe between October 23 and 24. Similar weather conditions are expected in Lakshadweep with isolated heavy showers on October 23.

The IMD has also issued an advisory for fishermen, requesting them to not to venture along the coasts of Keralam and Lakshadweep from October 23 to 25 due to extreme weather conditions.

Tamil Nadu Weather

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for 17 districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Tiruchi for tomorrow. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely in several parts of the state. The IMD has forecast wet weather in the state till Saturday.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

Himachal Pradesh is expected to experience predominantly dry weather across most parts of the state. According to IMD, partly cloudy skies with dry weather conditions are expected in lower, mid, and higher hills.

Karnataka Weather

Coastal and South Interior Karnataka are under fairly widespread to widespread rainfall alert. South Interior Karnataka is expected to witness isolated heavy showers till Saturday. Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely in parts of the state.

Andhra Pradesh Weather

IMD has issued a heavy rain warning for Andhra Pradesh for October 23. Thunderstorms and strong winds are also expected in several parts, while coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema may witness heavy showers tomorrow.