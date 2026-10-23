Weather Tomorrow, October 24: Rain, thunderstorm alert in 8 states, yellow alert for Tamil Nadu – Check forecast for Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana

The IMD forecast rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several states on October 24.

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Weather Tomorrow, October 24: Rain, thunderstorm alert in 8 states, yellow alert for Tamil Nadu - Check forecast for Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana | image: ANI

Weather Forecast: Southwest monsoon activities, including heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected in several parts of India on Saturday. Southern parts, including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, are under a rain alert. The weather department has also forecast rainfall activity in northwest India. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in parts of southern India, while Delhi, Punjab and Haryana may receive rainfall in the coming days.

Delhi-NCR Weather

According to IMD, the capital city and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are lkely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall till October 25. The forecast indicates the possibility of wet weather in the region in the coming days.

J&K, Uttarakhand Weather

Rainfall activity is expected to increase in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand from October 23. The states may also experience isolated to scattered rainfall in the same period.

Punjab, Haryana Weather

The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall in several parts of both the states on October 24 and 25.

Kerala Weather

Keralam and Mahe may experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places till October 25. The state is also expected to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall till October 24. Lakshadweep may also receive widespread rainfall tomorrow.

Tamil Nadu Weather

A yellow alert has been sounded for 17 districts in Tamil Nadu, including Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Tiruchi, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely in parts of the state. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected till Sunday.

Karnataka Weather

There is a possibility that Coastal and South Interior Karnataka may receive fairly widespread showers from October 23. Heavy showers are possible in South Interior Karnataka, while North Interior Karnataka may see scattered rainfall tomorrow.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds may affect some areas on Saturday. Coastal Karnataka is expected to receive rain on October 23 and 24.

Andhra Pradesh Weather

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and strong winds in parts of Andhra on October 23.

IMD’s Forecast

As per IMD, rainfall activity may intensify across parts of southern India over the coming days. Keralam is expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy showers at isolated places between October 23 and 27. Karnataka may see widespread rainfall in some regions, while Tamil Nadu may witness monsoon showers on October 24.