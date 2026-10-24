Weather Tomorrow, October 25: Heavy rain alert in 10 states, Andhra-Odisha coast on high alert – Check forecast for Delhi, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

Weather Forecast: IMD has warned of heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in several states. A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26. Check the weather forecast for Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other states.

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Weather Tomorrow, October 25: Heavy rain alert in 10 states, Andhra-Odisha coast on high alert – Check forecast for Delhi, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka | Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The southwest monsoon has intensified in several parts of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Karnataka. Weather scientists have also spotted a low-pressure area which has formed over the Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday and is likely to move towards the North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts. Check the weather forecast here.

Cyclone Arnab Update

IMD has spotted a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by October 26. There is a possibility that the system may move towards the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts around October 28.

Due to the system, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is possible in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Showers are also expected over West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

Delhi Weather

According to IMD, the capital city and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) is expected to remain dry tomorrow, according to the IMD forecast. Similar weather conditions will prevail in Haryana and Chandigarh.

Tamil Nadu Weather

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on until October 26. Downpour will continue across the state, including Puducherry and Karaikal till October 29.

Kerala Weather

The weather department has sounded an Orange alerts for as many as 12 districts in Kerala for Sunday. A heavy rain warning has been issued. Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms and gusty winds are also expected in several parts of the state till Tuesday.

Orange alert has been issued for – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Heavy rainfall is possible over Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Weather

Due to the system, which is developing over Bay of Bengal system, heavy to very heavy rainfall is possible at a few places over North Andhra Pradesh on October 27. The system is expected to move towards North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts on October 28.

Odisha Weather

Under the influence of the developing system, heavy showers are expected over coastal Odisha on October 26. IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 28. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash several parts of the state on October 29.

Karnataka Weather

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated parts of South interior Karnataka on October 25.

Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh Weather

Due to the developing system, several parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh will witness rainfall and squally winds in the coming days. The weather department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall on October 28 and 29.