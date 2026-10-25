Weather tomorrow October 26 forecast: IMD issues heavy rain forecast for several states includes Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha

IMD Weather forecast October 26: In a significant weather update for the residents of country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for October 26. The weather department has forecast that adverse weather conditions, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected across multiple regions in southern and coastal India. Sea conditions are predicted to remain rough to high over parts of the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, alongside low to moderate flash flood risks in specific watersheds. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather prediction issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Kerala & Mahe: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected at isolated locations. Flash flood risks are flagged for districts including Wynad, Kozhikode, Mahe, Malappuram, Palakkad, and Thrissur.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. Numerous districts face low to moderate flash flood risks, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Madurai, Salem and Vellore.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (40-50 kmph) and strong surface winds.
Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely at isolated locations.
South Interior Karnataka: Low to moderate flash flood risk is anticipated over a few watersheds and neighborhoods in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Ramanagara and Mandya districts.
Gangetic West Bengal & Lakshadweep: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places.
Rayalaseema: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places.
Bay of Bengal: Gale weather with wind speeds reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph is prevailing over the Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal, expected to decrease to 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph by night. Gale winds reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph are expected over the westcentral and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal by evening.
Arabian Sea: Squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely along and off the Karnataka and Kerala coasts, the Lakshadweep area and the Comorin area.
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