Weather Tomorrow October 27: 10 states on heavy rain alert, IMD issues red alert for Andhra as Cyclone Arnab approaches – Check forecast here

Cyclone Arnab is likely to bring extremely heavy rain to Andhra Pradesh, while Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar brace for showers and gusty winds. Check the IMD weather forecast for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states on October 27.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/weather-tomorrow-october-27-10-states-on-heavy-rain-alert-imd-issues-red-alert-for-andhra-as-cyclone-arnab-approaches-check-forecast-here-8539477/ Copy

Weather Tomorrow October 27: 10 states on heavy rain alert, IMD issues red alert for Andhra as Cyclone Arnab approaches – Check forecast here | image: ANI

Weather Forecast: Weather conditions are expected to get worse in several states as an active weather system over the Bay of Bengal intensifies. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are very likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall on till October 28. It has also issued a warning for speedy winds and worsening sea conditions over the west-central Bay of Bengal as the system moves towards the coast. Delhi and NCR are expected to remain dry on Tuesday with no impact of the cyclone. However, rainfall activity is expected to intensify across northwest India later in the week.

Delhi Weather

Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) will remain unaffected from the impact of Cyclone Arnab on Tuesday, with the weather is expected to remain mostly dry. Showers are expected in the region later in the week. The IMD has also predicted isolated to scattered showers in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during October 28-30.

Punjab Weather

Similar weather conditions are expected in Punjab during the same period, with scattered rainfall forecast during October 28-30. No specific warning of heavy rainfall has been issued by the IMD for Delhi-NCR for the region for Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

The state is expected to experience rainfall later in the week. East Uttar Pradesh may, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Ballia, Azamgarh, Mau, Deoria, Basti, Gonda, Bahraich, Sultanpur, Amethi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi, Chandauli, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Rae Bareli, Shravasti, Balrampur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Sitapur and Unnao, receive isolated showers on October 28.

The IMD has predicted very heavy showers at isolated places over East UP till October 30. Heavy rainfall is expected on October 31.

Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar Weather

Rainfall is very likely in several parts of Odisha from Tuesday, with fairly widespread showers forecast till October 30. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places on October 28. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also expected in the state during October 28-29.

Jharkhand is expected to witness fairly widespread showers till October 30. Heavy showers are possible at isolated places in the state during till the end of the month.

Bihar is likely to witness rainfall activity from October 29. Very heavy rainfall is possible during October 30-31.

Maharashtra Weather

Isolated to scattered rainfall is predicted over several parts of Maharashtra this week.IMD has predicted showers in parrs of Marathwada during October 27-30, while rainfall is likely in parts of Madhya Maharashtra on October 28-29.

Konkan and Goa may witness scattered rainfall till October 31.

Cyclone Arnab Update

The weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh are expected to become extreme as Cyclone Arnab approaches the coast on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its highest weather warning – a red alert – for extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of the state for Tuesday, including Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru and Yanam. Several other coastal districts of the state are on orange and yellow alerts. The IMD on Monday said that Cyclone Arnab, which is hovering over the Bay of Bengal, is going to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the coming hours before making landfall along the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. Check the forecast and weather warnings here.

Red Alert Issued For Wednesday

The IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday in several parts of the state, including Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna and Guntur. The storm is expected to disrupt people’s normal lives and cause flooding in vulnerable areas.