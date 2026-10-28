Weather tomorrow October 29 forecast: IMD issues heavy rain warning for Bihar, Jharkhand & Odisha; hailstorms likely in Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for October 29, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across eastern states alongside hailstorms in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Haryana.

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Weather tomorrow October 29 forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a detailed weather bulletin for Thursday, October 29, warning of intense weather activity, ranging from heavy rainfall to hailstorms across multiple regions of India. According to the official IMD bulletin, isolated places across Bihar, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha are very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal & Sikkim.

Weather tomorrow October 29 forecast: Heavy rain and h ailstorms

A significant alert has been sounded for parts of Northern India. East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab are very likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms at isolated places. Furthermore, thundersqualls with peak wind speeds reaching 50 to 60 kmph are predicted to hit isolated locations in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and Jharkhand.

Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds

40-50 kmph Winds: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds ranging between 40–50 kmph are likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

30-40 kmph Winds: Similar convective activity with wind speeds of 30–40 kmph is forecast for Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, West Madhya Pradesh and West Rajasthan.

Lightning Alerts: Lightning activity is also expected at isolated locations in Assam & Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and the northeastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Strong surface winds will persist over isolated pockets of Andhra Pradesh, while squally weather conditions are projected along and off the West Bengal coast and the adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. Which states are on high alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 29?

A: According to the IMD bulletin, isolated places across Bihar, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha are on high alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Q2. Is there a hailstorm warning for Delhi-NCR and neighboring regions?

A: Yes. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms at isolated places across East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on October 29.

Q3. How severe will the wind speeds be during the thundersqualls in North India?

A: The IMD expects severe thundersqualls with gusty winds reaching 50 to 60 kmph at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and Jharkhand.

Q4. Where else is heavy rainfall expected on October 29?

A: Isolated heavy rainfall is also predicted for the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal & Sikkim.