Weather tomorrow October 3: Rain, thunderstorms alert for 10 states – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odish, Himachal, Karnataka

IMD issues rain and thunderstorm alerts across 10 states including Kerala, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh. Check forecast for Delhi, UP and South India.

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Weather tomorrow October 3: Rain, thunderstorms alert for 10 states - Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odish, Himachal, Karnataka | Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain and thunderstorm alert for several Indian states, including Kerala, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra. Monsoon showers are also expected in parts of the Northeast and southern states in the coming days. North Indian states such as Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh are expected to remain dry.

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad Weather

The IMD has predicted dry and sunny weather for Delhi and adjoining areas for Sunday, with no significant rainfall expected. The dry spell in Delhi and NCR is likely to continue for a few days, with isolated to scattered monsoon showers likely from October 6 to 7. Similar weather conditions are expected in Haryana and Chandigarh.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

According to the weather department, the North Indian state is expected to witness dry weather on Sunday as well, with no weather warning till October 9. Most of the cities will witness a clear and sunny sky tomorrow.

Odisha Weather

While North India is expected to remain largely dry, Odisha is likely to witness scattered rainfall tomorrow. Monsoon showers are expected to continue until Wednesday, October 7, until then, several parts of the state will witness clear skies.

Bihar and Jharkhand Weather

Several parts of both states may receive isolated to scattered rain from October 5. For Sunday, IMD has not issued any weather warning.