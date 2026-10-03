  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Weather tomorrow October 3: Rain, thunderstorms alert for 10 states - Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odish, Himachal, Karnataka

Weather tomorrow October 3: Rain, thunderstorms alert for 10 states – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odish, Himachal, Karnataka

IMD issues rain and thunderstorm alerts across 10 states including Kerala, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh. Check forecast for Delhi, UP and South India.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: October 3, 2026, 5:33 PM IST
weather tomorrow imd forecast
Weather tomorrow October 3: Rain, thunderstorms alert for 10 states - Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odish, Himachal, Karnataka | Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain and thunderstorm alert for several Indian states, including Kerala, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra. Monsoon showers are also expected in parts of the Northeast and southern states in the coming days. North Indian states such as Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh are expected to remain dry.

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad Weather

The IMD has predicted dry and sunny weather for Delhi and adjoining areas for Sunday, with no significant rainfall expected. The dry spell in Delhi and NCR is likely to continue for a few days, with isolated to scattered monsoon showers likely from October 6 to 7. Similar weather conditions are expected in Haryana and Chandigarh.

Read more: India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026: Pitch and weather conditions for the gold medal clash

Uttar Pradesh Weather

According to the weather department, the North Indian state is expected to witness dry weather on Sunday as well, with no weather warning till October 9. Most of the cities will witness a clear and sunny sky tomorrow.

Odisha Weather

While North India is expected to remain largely dry, Odisha is likely to witness scattered rainfall tomorrow. Monsoon showers are expected to continue until Wednesday, October 7, until then, several parts of the state will witness clear skies.

Bihar and Jharkhand Weather

Several parts of both states may receive isolated to scattered rain from October 5. For Sunday, IMD has not issued any weather warning.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.