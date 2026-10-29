Weather tomorrow October 30: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh – Check forecast for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal and Bengal

Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh may witness thunderstorms, hailstorms and strong winds on October 30. Check the state-wise weather forecast.

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Weather tomorrow October 30: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh - Check forecast for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal and Bengal | image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of rain and thunderstorms across several states on Friday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Northern states such as Delhi, Haryana and Punjab may witness thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms and strong winds. Showers are also possible in several parts of central, eastern and southern India. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, East Uttar Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also under a rain alert. Check the weather forecast here.

Delhi-NCR Weather

The capital city and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, is expected to witness thunderstorms and hailstorms at isolated places on Friday. Strong winds are also likely tomorrow in some parts.

Haryana Weather

Haryana and Chandigarh may also witness thunderstorms and hailstorms on Friday. The weather department has also warned of thundersqualls and strong winds in some parts. Light showers are also possible across Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

East Uttar Pradesh cities, including Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Bhadohi, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Ayodhya, Gonda, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Ambedkar Nagar and Rae Bareli, may receive heavy rain on Friday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected in some parts of the state.

Graphical Representation

Himachal Pradesh Weather

According to the IMD, the hill state may witness thunderstorms and lightning on Friday, with rainfall also expected in a few parts.

Punjab Weather

After witnessing dry weather conditions for several days, Punjabz will witness monsoon activities tomorrow. Thunderstorms, hailstorms and thundersqualls are also likely in several parts of the state.

Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha Weather

The IMD has issued a heavy to very heavy rain warning at isolated places of Bihar on Friday, along with thunderstorms and lightning.

Odisha Weather

IMD has forecast rainfall in several parts of Odisha on Friday. Heavy showers are also possible over isolated areas in the coming days.

West Bengal Weather

As per the weather department, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Friday. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also possible in several parts of the state.

Northeast Weather

Northeastern states including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are expected to see thunderstorms in several parts with lightning.

South India Weather

According to IMD, Rainfall activity is possible in several parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Karnataka on Friday.

The weather department has issued a heavy rain warning for Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam for tomorrow. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.