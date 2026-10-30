Weather tomorrow October 31: IMD Issues rain, thunderstorm alerts for several states, heavy showers likely in Odisha, Andhra – Check forecast for Delhi, Bihar, UP, Arunachal, Karnataka

The IMD has predicted rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several states on October 31. Odisha may receive heavy showers, while Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka are also likely to witness rainfall.

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Weather tomorrow October 31: IMD Issues rain, thunderstorm alerts for several states, heavy showers likely in Odisha, Andhra – Check forecast for Delhi, Bihar, UP, Arunachal, Karnataka | image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of rain and thunderstorm activity across several states for Saturday, October 31. Parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are expected to receive showers tomorrow. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also likely in some regions due to the influence of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Arnab’. The weather system has weakened into a low-pressure area over central Chhattisgarh and nearby Odisha. The IMD stated that the system may move north-northeastwards and weaken further over northeast Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas by Sunday.

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram Weather

Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram are expected to experience rainfall activity on October 31. However, the IMD has not issued a heavy rainfall or thunderstorm warning for Delhi-NCR on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

East Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Bhadohi, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Ayodhya, Gonda, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Ambedkar Nagar and Rae Bareli, is likely to receive isolated rainfall tomorrow, with the wet spell expected to continue until November 4.

West Uttar Pradesh may also witness scattered rainfall tomorrow.

Graphical Representation

The IMD had forecast very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh on Friday, while thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds were also expected over parts of the state.

Bihar, Jharkhand Weather

Bihar, Jharkhand are expected to receive isolated rainfall on Saturday. Rainfall activity will continue in Bihar over the next few days, with scattered showers expected until November 4. Several parts of Jharkhand may receive scattered showers tomorrow, following rainfall on Friday.

Odisha Weather

The state may witness scattered rainfall tomorrow, with heavy rainfall expected on November 1 and 3.

Arunachal Pradesh Weather

Northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may witness isolated to scattered rainfall tomorrow.

Thunderstorms and lightning activities are possible in several parts of Assam and Meghalaya on Saturday. The IMD has predicted that rainfall activity will continue across the northeastern states over the next few days.

Andhra Pradesh Weather

As per IMD, several parts of South India are expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on Saturday. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu may receive downpours. Kerala and Mahe are also likely to experience isolated rainfall.

Coastal Karnataka may see rainfall activity from Saturday, with showers likely to continue over the next few days. Thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in some parts of the region. Winds of 30–40 kmph with gusts are expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Karnataka Weather

South Interior and North Interior Karnataka are expected to receive isolated rainfall on Saturday.

Coastal Karnataka, including Mangaluru, Udupi, Karwar, Kundapura, Bhatkal, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna, Ankola, Murdeshwar, Surathkal, Mulki, Ullal and Byndoor may witness rainfall activity on Saturday, with showers likely to continue over next few days.