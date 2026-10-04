Weather tomorrow October 5: IMD issues rain alert for several states – Check forecast for Delhi, Odisha, Kerala, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal

Weather tomorrow October 5: IMD has forecast rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several states. Delhi-NCR is likely to remain dry and sunny on Monday, October 5.

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Weather tomorrow October 5: IMD issues rain alert for several states – Check forecast for Delhi, Odisha, Kerala, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal | Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The southwest monsoon is gradually fading away from North India, but it is still active in several other parts on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of the country. South Indian states may witness isolated heavy rainfall tomorrow. Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected in several regions, while north Indian states are expected to remain dry.

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad Weather

The capital city is expected to witness a dry day on Monday with sunny conditions till Tuesday. Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, may see rainfall activity on October 6 to 8. Isolated to scattered rain likely over Haryana and Chandigarh from October 6 to 7.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

Similar weather conditions are expected in Uttar Pradesh as well. Most parts of the state will witness sunny skies tomorrow with no warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Weather

According to the latest forecast, rainfall activity is expected to return in parts of northwest India from October 5 to 7. Monsoon showers are likely to batter parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during this period, while isolated to scattered rain is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on October 6 and 7.

IMD has not issued any weather warning for Punjab from October 3 to 5.

Kerala, Karnataka Weather

The weather department has issued fairly widespread to widespread rainfall warnings for parts of Kerala and Mahe till October 7. Isolated heavy rain is also possible in several parts of Kerala from October 5 to 6.

South Interior Karnataka may witness isolated heavy rain on October 5.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may lash some parts of southern India during this period.